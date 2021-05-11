RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Emil B. Garuba's 'Last Tango In Abuja' selected to screen at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

Ruth Nkweti as Monique in 'Last Tango in Abuja' [Twitter/@SutoriteraNG]

Gripping short film, 'Last Tango In Abuja' has been selected to screen at the 2021 edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival (TINFF).

Confirming the film's selection, director Emil B. Garuba wrote on Instagram "LAST TANGO IN ABUJA has been selected to screen at the 5th edition of the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival."

The short film follows the story of former lovers, Monique and Tayo who meet up for one last rendezvous as Monique prepares to tie the knot. It stars Preach Bassey and Ruth Nkweti and premiered in December 2020.

