Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Bolanle Austen-Peters, a notable figure in the Nigerian theatre scene is set to introduce the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) this November 2024.

Bolanle Austen-Peters in partnership with Lagos State, set to launch LITF [Instagram/@iInstagram]
Established by the iconic Bolanle Austen-Peters in partnership with Lagos State, the inaugural LITF aims to foster a vibrant community for thespians, promoting excellence and sustainability in the creative industry. The renowned theatre director, producer, and award-winning filmmaker is spearheading the festival with the support of corporate leaders like First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dorman long Engineering, Amstel Malta and Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.

Speaking on the launch, she said, "The creative industry is at the heart of every nation that thrives, and Nigeria is especially blessed with imaginative creativity and abundant talents. This is what God has blessed us with—the only resource that is infinite. It is important for us to provide a platform where our creatives can explore, tell our stories, and export our positive philosophies and values to the world. This is why we are launching the Lagos International Theatre Festival."

Bolanle Austen-Peters is a prolific director and producer [Instagram/@bolanleaustenpeters]
The festival is set to take place from November 15 to 17, 2024, at four major venues in Lagos: The National Theatre (Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts ), Terra Kulture, Muson Centre, and John Randle Centre. These locations will host a diverse lineup of performances, including musicals, skits, and theatre repertory, celebrating the richness of African culture and storytelling.

The Lagos State Government, as the festival's lead sponsor, is deeply committed to supporting the arts and culture scene within its borders. According to The Honourable Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, "Today, we celebrate the vibrant cultural heritage and artistic spirit that make our state truly special. This theatre festival not only showcases the incredible talent of our local performers, directors, and playwrights but also brings our communities together in a shared experience of storytelling and creativity. Theatre has the power to inspire, to challenge, and to connect us, reminding us of our shared humanity."

First Bank of Nigeria, under its First Arts initiative, is the lead banking sponsor of the festival;s maiden edition. This partnership underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to youth development in the arts, aligning with its broader mission to uplift and empower Nigeria’s creative industry.

Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at FirstBankexpressed her gratitude to be a part of this venture.

“We are delighted to be a part of this edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival. This partnership avails us the opportunity to contribute to nation-building and support the entire creative arts value chain. Through such platforms as LITF, we continue to enable the next generation of creative giants to thrive and reach their full potential," she said.

The Lagos International Theatre Festival promises to be a vibrant celebration of creativity and diversity, featuring performances from both local and international artists. The festival’s advisory and governing boards comprise notable figures such as Joke Silva, Femi Elufowoju Jr., Chioma Ude, Jahman Anikulapo, Israel Eboh, Samuel Perry, Kehinde Bankole, Osas Ighodaro, John Momoh, Karl Toriola, Yemi Idowu, Ron Kunene, Ladi Chinede, Donald Duke, and Yewande Zaccheus ensuring a world-class event that will captivate audiences and foster a deeper appreciation for the arts.

In addition to the performances, the festival will feature workshops, masterclasses, and panel discussions led by seasoned professionals. These sessions will offer invaluable learning opportunities for aspiring artists and practitioners, while a vibrant marketplace will display theatre-related merchandise.

LITF 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for theatre enthusiasts, performers, and culture lovers, offering a weekend of inspiration and entertainment. Whether you are a seasoned theatregoer or simply seeking a unique cultural experience, this festival has something for everyone.

Beyond its artistic showcase, LITF 2024 is expected to make a significant contribution to the local economy by driving growth in the creative industry, generating employment, and boosting tourism in Lagos state.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

