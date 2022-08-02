Kunle Afolayan’s epic film ‘Anikulapo’ confirmed for September debut

The Nigerian filmmaker confirmed, on Tuesday, that the Netflix original will launch on the streamer from September 30, months after principal photography wrapped in Oyo state.

Starring Kunle Remi in the lead role, ‘Anikulapo’ follows a young man’s quest for greener pastures in ancient Oyo kingdom.

The film is also set to star Sola Sobowale, Bimbo Ademoye, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Taiwo ‘Ogogo’ Hassan, Aisha Lawal and more.

Principal photography for the epic was announced in February with the revered filmmaker promising to leave film lovers bedazzled especially as it would explore similar themes as HBO's hit series 'Game of Thrones' but with a representation of the Yoruba culture.

Fresh details on the soon-to-debut film comes amid Netflix’s announcement of a fresh slate of African titles including EbonyLife’s recently unveiled ‘Elesin Oba, The King’s Horseman’, the anticipated adaptation of Wole Soyinka’s play ‘Death and the King’s Horseman.’