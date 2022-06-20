Komotion studios debuts third teaser for Dawn of Thunder: The Origin of Sango

The feature film which reportedly took 10 years to make, follows the origin story of Sango, a revered Yoruba deity who wields authority over thunder and lightening.

'Dawn of Thunder' will pick up on the mythical character who according to folktale was the third Alaafin of Oyo and possessed magnificent powers.

“It’s an origin story which chronicles his life from birth till his eventual disappearance. We go back to where it all started, the questions he asked, the answers he was given, the visions about his future encounters and ultimately how these experiences will shape his future,” an excerpt from Komotion studios statement reads.

The latest clip teases what appears to be the young Sango’s introduction to supernatural power.

Watch the clip:

Shot in 2018, ‘Dawn of Thunder’ stars Sango (1997 epic directed by Obafemi Lasode) star Wale Adebayo, Jude Chukwuka, Funsho Adeolu, Fehintola Olalekan, Bimbo Ademoye, Gift Obasi, Layemi Fearless among others.

The latest teasers follows last year’s announcement of the film’s first international outing.