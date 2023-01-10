ADVERTISEMENT
'Kings of Jo'burg': Netflix debuts official trailer for season 2

Inemesit Udodiong

The popular South African series returns to the streamer this month.

'Kings of Jo’burg' [Mosa Hlophe / NETFLIX]
'Kings of Jo’burg' [Mosa Hlophe / NETFLIX]

Netflix has released the official trailer for South African crime fantasy series, 'Kings of Jo’burg' ahead its return.

The 58-minute clip gives fans some insight into the second season, set to debut later this month.

“With the loss of the King of Jo’burg Simon Masire, the family adapts to a new king and new enemies in the City Of Gold. With Simon missing, Mo must take over the Masire family’s business and also the curse. But no one is what they seem, especially his lover Phumzi," the synopsis states.

Produced by Ferguson Films and Samad Davis Production, the show stars the late filmmaker and actor Shona Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Sello Sebotsane, Tsholofelo Matshaba, Connie Ferguson, Cindy Mahlangu, Tk Sebothoma, and Nigerian actor Enyinna Nwigwe.

'Kings of Jo’burg' premieres on Netflix on January 27, 2023.

Watch the trailer:

