'Kings of Jo'burg': Official teaser reveals more drama and intrigue in season 2

Following the unexpected death of the creator Shona Ferguson, the Masire family do their best to pick up the pieces without Simon 'Vader' Masire (played by the late creator).

Missing their late family member, they try to adapt to a new king while dealing with a supernatural curse, betrayal and enemies.

Pulse Nigeria

With a menacing music in the teaser, it is obvious that someone or something big is coming and time is running out for the Masire brothers.

On what to expect from the new season, a press statement reads, "The sequel sees the executive producer & showrunner Samad Davis and executive producer Connie Ferguson teaming up again in what they both described as a tribute to the late great Shona."

Connie Ferguson, Zolisa Xaluva, Thembi Seete, Cindy Makhlangu, Nnekwa Tsajwa, Buhle Samuels, Thapelo Mokoena, TK Sebothoma and Altovise Lawrence reprise their roles with Lunathi Mampofu and Sello Maake ka-Ncube as the new additions to the season.

'Kings of Jo’burg' returns for season 2 on January 27, 2023.