King of Thieves confirmed for Amazon Prime debut following theatrical run

According to Shock NG, the box office hit will head straight to streaming at the end of its theatrical run. The report was confirmed by the film’s co-executive producer, Niyi Akinmolayan. An official debut date is yet to be confirmed.

The Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami directed Epic has enjoyed a warm reception since its April theatrical debut launching it to record-breaking fame.

On Monday, film distribution company, FilmOne Entertainment, confirmed that ‘King of Thieves’ had crossed the N300 million mark in box office earnings in its eighth week, also knocking off Kayode Kasum’s ‘Sugar Rush’ from the fifth spot on Nollywood’s highest grossing list.

The film is the first indigenous language film to hit the milestone.

Co-produced by Salami’s Euphoria 360 and Niyi Akinmolayan’s Anthill Studios, the Epic is set in Ajeromi, an ancient Yoruba kingdom that is forced into chaos following the invasion of the viscous Ajeshinkole.