'King of Thieves' officially crosses N300M in box office

Currently in its eighth week of theatrical run, the Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo Salami directed film has enjoyed a steady reception from film lovers. Two weeks ago, it crossed the N250 million mark, a move that was celebrated by collaborators - Euphoria 360 and Niyi Akinmolayan's Anthill Studios.

The epic film premiered in cinemas on April 8, 2022, and since its debut, it's managed to maintain the top five spot.

Starring Femi Adebayo Salami in the lead role with Toyin Abraham, Odunlade Adekola, Ibrahim Chatta, Adedimeji Lateef, Aisha Lawal, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi in supporting roles, 'King of Thieves' is set in Ajeromi, an ancient Yoruba kingdom that is forced into chaos following the invasion of the viscous Ajeshinkole.