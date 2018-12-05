Pulse.ng logo
Kevin Hart will finally host OSCARS in 2019

Kevin Hart has been announced as the host of the 2019 Academy awards aka OSCARS scheduled to host on February 24.

Kevin Hart will finally host OSCARS in 2019 play

Kevin Hart

(Instagram/The Academy)

After many years of waiting patiently to host of the Academy awards also known as the OSCARS, Kevin Hart will finally have his long life dream come true in 2019.

The Academy announced the American comedian and actor on its official Intagram page on Tuesday night, December 4, 2018 with a picture of Kevin Hart and the caption,'Meet our new host. Tune in on February 24.'

View this post on Instagram

Meet our new host. Tune in on February 24.

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy) on

 

Hart confirmed the post by posting a picture of the Academy award plaque with a lengthy caption explaining how he had waited patiently to be contacted for the job.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Femi Odugbemi join Oscars award body

In 2017, the 'Night School' actor told Variety his desire to emcee the major TV event saying “It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career. It would be great to say I had that moment.

View this post on Instagram

For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it#emo#4oCZ##s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it#emo#4oCZ##s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

 

Nigerian movie practitioners like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Femi Odugbemi have joined the members of the Academy where they will be contributing their quota in voting for movies.

Femi Odugbemi officially joins OSCARS academy

Femi Odugbemi has officially joined the member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The filmmaker behind Battleground and Gidi Blues, will join Whoppi Goldberg to determine winners of the 2019 Oscars, after he was officially presented with a certificate of membership of the academy.

The regional director of the Multichoice Talent Factory shared a picture of the official letter from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The letter reads: "Having demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in the field of theatrical motion pictures, Femi Odugbemi, has been accepted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science."

