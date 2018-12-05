Kevin Hart will finally host OSCARS in 2019

news

After many years of waiting patiently to host of the Academy awards also known as the OSCARS, Kevin Hart will finally have his long life dream come true in 2019.

The Academy announced the American comedian and actor on its official Intagram page on Tuesday night, December 4, 2018 with a picture of Kevin Hart and the caption,'Meet our new host. Tune in on February 24.'

Hart confirmed the post by posting a picture of the Academy award plaque with a lengthy caption explaining how he had waited patiently to be contacted for the job.

In 2017, the 'Night School' actor told Variety his desire to emcee the major TV event saying “It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career. It would be great to say I had that moment.”

Nigerian movie practitioners like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Femi Odugbemi have joined the members of the Academy where they will be contributing their quota in voting for movies.

Femi Odugbemi has officially joined the member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The filmmaker behind Battleground and Gidi Blues, will join Whoppi Goldberg to determine winners of the 2019 Oscars, after he was officially presented with a certificate of membership of the academy.

The regional director of the Multichoice Talent Factory shared a picture of the official letter from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science responsible for the Oscars.

The letter reads: "Having demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in the field of theatrical motion pictures, Femi Odugbemi, has been accepted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science."