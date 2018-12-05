Kevin Hart will finally host OSCARS in 2019

Kevin Hart has been announced as the host of the 2019 Academy awards aka OSCARS scheduled to host on February 24.
The Academy announced the American comedian and actor on its official Intagram page on Tuesday night, December 4, 2018 with a picture of Kevin Hart and the caption,'Meet our new host. Tune in on February 24.'
Hart confirmed the post by posting a picture of the Academy award plaque with a lengthy caption explaining how he had waited patiently to be contacted for the job.
In 2017, the 'Night School' actor told Variety his desire to emcee the major TV event saying “It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career. It would be great to say I had that moment.”
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same...I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it#emo#4oCZ##s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time....To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time....I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ....now it#emo#4oCZ##s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
Nigerian movie practitioners like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde and Femi Odugbemi have joined the members of the Academy where they will be contributing their quota in voting for movies.
The letter reads: "Having demonstrated exceptional accomplishments in the field of theatrical motion pictures, Femi Odugbemi, has been accepted as a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science."