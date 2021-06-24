Kayode Kasum unveils cast of new film 'Soòlé'
The film will star Sola Sobowale, Adedimeji Lateef, Adunni Ade and Femi Jacobs.
Kasum recently unveiled the cast of the film set to follow the lives of strangers who meet in a bus on their way home for Christmas. The passengers soon become entangled in a cat-and-mouse game.
'Soòlé' stars Sola Sobowale, Adunni Ade, Adedimeji Lateef, Femi Jacobs, Shawn Faqua, Saheed Balogun, Meg Otanwa, Gold Ikponwonsa, Sambasa Nzeribe, Teniola Aladese, Soibifaa Dokubo, Eso Dike, Mike Afolarin, JBlaze, Odera Olivia Orji and Laide Adeyega.
It is unclear if principal photography has kicked off for the production as details are currently under wraps. The filmmaker is set to premiere 'Dwindle', his new collaboration with director Dare Olaitan.
