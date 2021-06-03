Check out the new teaser for Kayode Kasum & Dare Olaitan's 'Dwindle!'
The comedy will debut in cinemas on June 16, 2021.
The new teaser features some of its notable cast including Funke Akindele-Bello and Bisola Aiyeola. The actresses star as police officers in the new flick.
Produced by Mimi Bartels, 'Dwindle!' follows the story of Sogo and Buta, two friends who hijack a car and venture into cabbing. Their lives take a drastic turn when their path runs into assassins who have just kidnapped the state governor.
The comedy stars Jidekene Achufusi and Samuel 'Broda Shaggi' Perry in lead roles with Uzor Arukwe, Adedimeji Lateef, Deyemi Okanlawon, Timini Egbuson, Gold Ikponmwosa in supporting roles.
Watch the teaser:
