In the new episode released on Thursday, March 7, tension grows between Kari and Ladi as Dame demanded rent for the flat being occupied by Kari and Ladi.

Kari remained pissed after Noah told her he was going to the village for his traditional marriage to Naomi. An embittered Kari transferred the aggression on Ladi, who wouldn't take any of Kari's rant.

Ladi tried persuading Kari to appear on her Vlog ranting on her desire to have Noah, who is engaged to Naomi but she wouldn't hear of it.

Kari returned to break the news of rent to Ladi, when she found Ladi and her boyfriend, who is also her editor, Amir. Kari queried the presence of Amir in the house and the friends got into a shouting match.

‘Man of her dreams’ features Folu Storms, Sonia Irabo and Rekiya Atta.

The web series is a production of Aghahowa’s new YouTube platform, Bukafedgeeks.

‘Man of her dreams’ premiered on Monday, February 25, 2019, and already has six episodes.

The web series is planned to run till March 8, 2019.