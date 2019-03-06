In the new episode released on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, Kari's mum, Dame demands rent for the flat she occupies with her friend, Ladi.

After Akin's visit which turned into an ugly scene, Kari and her mum, Dame went into a heated argument that saw mother and daughter saying hurtful things to themselves.

Dame left the flat angrily but returned later to inform Kari that she would be paying rent for the flat she occupies with Ladi henceforth.

Kari and Ladi got into a mini fight over Ladi's insistence that Kari gets a job.

Noah checked on Kari but met an angry Ladi that gave him a cold reception. Kari saw Noah and just when she was thought her neighbour and man in her dreams have come to sweep her off her feat, Noah announced that he was traveling for his traditional wedding to Naomi.

‘Man of her dreams’ features Folu Storms, Sonia Irabo and Rekiya Atta.

The web series is a production of Aghahowa’s new YouTube platform, Bukafedgeeks.

‘Man of her dreams’ premiered on Monday, February 25, 2019, and already has six episodes.

The web series is planned to run till March 8, 2019.