RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kayode Kasum's 'Kambili' is coming to Netflix

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The romantic comedy directed by Kayode Kasum premiered in cinemas in December 2020 after months of Covid-19 influenced delays.

'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' is currently showing in cinemas [Instagram/@kambili_30yards]

Kayode Kasum's 'Kambili' is set to hit global streaming platform, Netflix. The romcom was recently unveiled as one of the new titles set to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Recommended articles

The Filmtrybe Media and FilmOne Entertainment production follows the romantic tale of Kambili played by Nancy Isime, a spendthrift who embarks on a mission to straighten her life and get her boyfriend to commit to marriage.

'Kambili' also stars Jidekene Achufusi, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Uzor Arukwe, Mawuli Gavor and Koye 'K10' Kekere-Ekun.

ALSO READ: Fun facts you need to know about 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards'

Originally set for a mid 2020 theatrical release, the film finally made it to be big screens in December of the same year due to the Covid-19 Lockdown. It reportedly grossed N20 million in box office, an impressive figure considering the Covid year.

An official Netflix release date will be announced in the coming weeks.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Ladies! Here are 4 things you can say to your man during sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

FBI arrests Governor Abiodun's aide over N144 million wire fraud

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

Governor El-Rufai declares NLC President Wabba wanted, promises handsome reward

Four armed robbers who raped 4-month pregnant woman jailed 72 years

Chinedu Ikedieze and Osita Iheme unveil new TV series 'Fatty & Sons'

UK finally pays Nigeria over N2 billion stolen by Ibori