Kayode Kasum's 'Kambili' is coming to Netflix
The romantic comedy directed by Kayode Kasum premiered in cinemas in December 2020 after months of Covid-19 influenced delays.
The Filmtrybe Media and FilmOne Entertainment production follows the romantic tale of Kambili played by Nancy Isime, a spendthrift who embarks on a mission to straighten her life and get her boyfriend to commit to marriage.
'Kambili' also stars Jidekene Achufusi, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Uzor Arukwe, Mawuli Gavor and Koye 'K10' Kekere-Ekun.
Originally set for a mid 2020 theatrical release, the film finally made it to be big screens in December of the same year due to the Covid-19 Lockdown. It reportedly grossed N20 million in box office, an impressive figure considering the Covid year.
An official Netflix release date will be announced in the coming weeks.
