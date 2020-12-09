Kayode Kasum's 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' is, going by reports, currently topping the Nigerian box office.

The romantic comedy which premiered December 4, follows the story of Kambili Maduka (Nancy Isime) who attempts to straighten her life in order to get her ex boyfriend back. It also stars 'Living In Bondage' lead actor, Jidekene Achufusi, Venita Akpofure, Elvina Ibru, Uzor Arukwe and Koye K10 Kekere-Ekun.

If the exciting romcom is on your watchlist this week, here are four fun facts you definitely need to check out:

1. The cast and crew are all below 35

In the spirit of young people finally speaking up and demanding for change, it is quite interesting that the Kayode Kasum directed romcom was coincidentally created by creatives who are all under 35.

2. Jidekene Achufusi improvised in certain scenes but you will never guess!

We might as well call Jidekene Achufusi the king of improvs going by how frequently he improvised in 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards'. To prepare for these scenes, he would go to a private corner and no one on set was allowed to speak to him till he was done shooting.

3. The colour Green is a predominant theme in the film

You will definitely notice how predominant the colour green is in the romcom from costumes to props, grading and lighting. According to its makers, green symbolizes life, growth. Kambili is on a self-discovery journey and the colour infused in the film embodies the film's predominant theme which is 'finding one's self'.

4. 'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' stayed a whole year in development hell before production commenced

The romcom was supposed to be Filmone's first film production but for unconfirmed reasons, production did not commence until a full year after Kayode Kasum first pitched the script to head of accounts, Mimi Bartels.

'Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards' is still showing in cinemas nationwide.