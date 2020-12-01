CJ Obasi has releases a new look at 'Juju Stories' which he co-directs with Abba T. Makama and Michael Omonua.

Produced by Oge Obasi and shot by Femi Awojide, the Surreal16 Collective production features three films to include Obasi's 'Suffer the Witch', Makama's 'Yam' and Omonua's 'Love Potion'.

Stills from 'Juju Stories' [Instagram/@cjfiery]

While there is still a lot to be revealed about the forthcoming film, the teaser and confirms actors Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor and Paul Utomi are cast in the project.

See more photos:

