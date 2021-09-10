RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

‘Juju Stories’ to premiere at the BFI London film festival

A private screening for the anthology film recently held in Lagos.

Adebukola Oladipupo in 'Juju Stories' [Instagram/@jujustories_

Awarding winning Surreal16 Collective production 'Juju Stories' is set to premiere in the United Kingdom at the 65th British Film Institute London film festival.

Confirming the latest festival selection, co-director CJ Fiery Obasi shared on Instagram:

Following a successful World Premiere at Locarno, the @surreal16collective is pleased to announce that our anthology film @jujustories_ will have its UK premiere at the 65th BFL London Film Festival. We are grateful to the entire cast and crew, and all our collaborators. See y’all in London. @britishfilminstitute.” he captioned the post.

Also directed by Abba Makama and Michael Omonua, the anthology film featuring three films 'Suffer the Witch', 'Yam' and 'Love Potion' tackles juju in contemporary Lagos with three stories.

In 'Suffer the Witch' by Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.

The film stars Emeka Amakeze, Paul Utomi, Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Nengi Adoki, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Elvis Poko, Don Ekwuazi

'Juju Stories' is produced by Oge Obasi and Francis Nebot and will be released by Canal Olympia in 12 African countries on October 31, 2021.

