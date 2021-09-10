‘Juju Stories’ to premiere at the BFI London film festival

Confirming the latest festival selection, co-director CJ Fiery Obasi shared on Instagram:

“Following a successful World Premiere at Locarno, the @surreal16collective is pleased to announce that our anthology film @jujustories_ will have its UK premiere at the 65th BFL London Film Festival. We are grateful to the entire cast and crew, and all our collaborators. See y’all in London. @britishfilminstitute.” he captioned the post.

Also directed by Abba Makama and Michael Omonua, the anthology film featuring three films 'Suffer the Witch', 'Yam' and 'Love Potion' tackles juju in contemporary Lagos with three stories.

In 'Suffer the Witch' by Obasi, love and friendship turns into obsession, when a young college woman attracts her crush's interest. In 'Love Potion' by Omonua, an unmarried woman agrees to use juju to find herself an ideal mate and in 'Yam' by Makama, consequences arise when a street urchin picks up seemingly random money from the roadside.

The film stars Emeka Amakeze, Paul Utomi, Timini Egbuson, Adebukola Oladipupo, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Michael Ejoor, Nengi Adoki, Belinda Yanga Agedah, Elvis Poko, Don Ekwuazi