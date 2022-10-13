List: 21 Nigerian entertainers with national honours award

The recognition was established under the National Honours Act No. 5 of 1964 in order to recognise Nigerians who have contributed to the good of the country.

There are artists that can boast of being awarded out of 5,341 recipients since 1964 of National Honours, which are the highest honours or decoration that a citizen may be honored with in service to their country.

Here is a list of 21 entertainers with the national honours award:

1. Teni (MON)

Popular singer Teniola Apata, aka Teni, was added to the list on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, when she was named a Member of the Order by President Muhammadu Buhari.

2. Burna Boy (MFR)

Also on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, President Muhammadu Buhari awarded Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy, the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour.

3. Kwam 1 (MON)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, awarded Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as KWAM 1, the title of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

4. 2Baba (MON)

Tuesday, October 11, 2022 also saw President Muhammadu Buhari present Innocent Idibia, better known by his stage name as 2Baba, with the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) honour.

5. Emeka Rollas Ejezie (MON)

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Emeka Rollas Ejezie, actor and President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), was awarded national honours in the rank of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

6. Mosunmola Abudu (Mo Abudu) (OON)

The CEO of EbonyLife Films, Mo Abudu, also received the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) honour on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

7. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde (MFR)

Popular actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde received the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour from former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014 in recognition of her achievements in the Nigerian film industry.

8. Joke Silva (MFR)

Actor Joke Silva, was also honoured in 2014 when former President Goodluck Jonathan named her a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

9. Kenneth Nnebue (MFR)

Still in 2014, Kenneth Nnebue, known for his movie Living in Bondage, was also given the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour.

10. Kanayo O. Kanayo (MFR)

Actor Kanayo O. Kanayo was decorated with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), In 2014

11.Genevieve Nnaji (MFR)

In 2011, director and actor Genevieve Nnaji received a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour in recognition of her work in Nollywood.

12. Olu Jacobs (MFR)

In 2011, seasoned Nollywood performer Olu Jacobs was also presented with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour.

13. Osita Iheme (Pawpaw) (MFR)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan awarded Osita Iheme, often known as Pawpaw, membership in the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

14. Patience Ozokwor (MFR)

In 2011, the list of entertainers with the award bece longer when Patience Ozokwor received the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) award.

15. Stephanie Linus-Idahosa (MFR)

Stephanie Linus-Idahosa joined the list of entertainers with the distinction when she received a national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR).

16. Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) (MFR)

Chinedu Ikedieze, often known as Aki, received the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour in 2010, before his on-screen sibling, Osita Iheme, received the honor in 2011.

17. Taiwo Ajai-Lycett

In 2006, the actress Taiwo Ajai-Lycett was awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).

18. Lere Paimo (OFR)

Nollywood veteran actor, filmmaker, and producer Lere Paimo was awarded the honour of the Order of the Federal Republic in 2005.

19. Pete Edochie (MON)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo awarded Pete Edochie the title of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) in 2003.

20. Victor Olaiya (OON)

Victor Abimbola Olaiya was a Nigerian trumpeter and musician who was popular for his highlife music. He was awarded the honorary Order of Niger.

21. Victor Uwaifo (MON)