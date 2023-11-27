ADVERTISEMENT
Jide Kene Achufusi is a busy man with 3 upcoming movies in December

Faith Oloruntoyin

From action to comedy the actor still has things in store for his lovers before the year wraps up.

Jide Kene Achufusi keeps blazing in new titles like 'A Tribe Called Judah' and 'Blood Vessel' [Instagram/@iamjidekene]
Jide Kene Achufusi keeps blazing in new titles like 'A Tribe Called Judah' and 'Blood Vessel'

The actor is known for his thrilling roles in titles that include Living In Bondage: Breaking Free, Lockdown and Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards. From drama to comedy and a bit of action, Achufusi has entertained audiences and left them asking for more.

As the year 2023 rolls into a new year, the actor is set to deliver new characters in highly anticipated projects.

Here are three Nollywood titles Achufusi is set to feature in:

Who said Achufusi can't be a funny and rugged character? Well, the Nigerian actor leads the Judah family as the firstborn in Funke Akindele's upcoming title A Tribe Called Judah.

Co-directed by Adeoluwa Owu, the title follows the life of a mother and her five sons, who must find a way to work together to save their mother's life.

With Achufusi playing the character of Emeka Judah, he finds himself in a dilemma as his place of work is chosen as the place to be robbed by the brothers in order to raise the funds needed.

Come December 15, 2023, we will see if he is able to commit to such a difficult task or if he finds a better way around it.

Written by Musa Jeffery David, Blood Vessel centres around six youths, who are on the run from the military following an uproar that made them targets.

Achufusi is one of the six who find themselves desperate to escape on a ship that soon threatens their lives way more than the chaos they're running from.

Directed by Moses Inwang, come December 8, 2023, exclusively on Netflix we will get to see more of Achufusi's character in Blood Vessel.

Directed by Isioma Osaje from the stables of Inkblot, Achufusi will feature in a sci-fi comedy which also stars Mofe Duncan, Adesuwa Etomi-Wellington, Seun Ajayi, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Layi Wasabi.

The upcoming project wrapped up its principal photography in August 2023, with a short clip online to inform the audience of what's to come.

Japa promises to be something different especially with the constant hints that have been dropped so far.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

