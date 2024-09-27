Weekend Watchlist: Must-See Nollywood Short Films

With feature films and TV series springing up every other week, short films often get overlooked. However, this compact form of storytelling has a unique charm that makes it incredibly enjoyable to watch.

If you’re looking for a great way to spend your weekend, here’s a list of Nollywood short films that promise to engage, entertain, and inspire.

1. Ijo

ADVERTISEMENT

This one will leave you speechless. Have you ever been in a relationship where you wanted to leave so badly but couldn't? Well, Ijo might give you an idea on how to do so. Written and directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay, this Nigerian tale of love tells the story of a depressed man who seeks closure and healing through dance after a lover’s quarrel. It features Genoveva Umeh and Charles Etubiebi.

2. Napped

A young estranged couple confront the reason for their strained relationship when their child mysteriously gets kidnapped. They are forced to deal with their deepest secrets. Onome played by Teniola Aladese and Essien (Timini Egbuson) struggle to keep the spark in their marriage, a marriage where love has ceased to exist. They confront their demons all while dealing with the kidnap of their child.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Teju’s Tale

Released in 2021, Teju's Tale is set in 1950's England. Teju relocates to London from Lagos to study nursing but faces challenges when her colleagues demand to see her tail. The film challenges racial discrimination and amplifies resilience. Written and directed by Teniola Zara King, the film features Dorcas Shola Fapson, Ellis George, and Susannah Harker.

4. The Delectable Azeezah Sama

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe and Fisayo Ojabodu, this short film follows a prolific figure, Azeezah Sama. Despite being loved by the public, she endures severe abuse from her controlling partner. He interrupts an important interview where she consequently has to put up a performance to cover up her situation. Available on Youtube and directed by Tochi Onwubiko and Orobosa Ikponmwen, the film stars Nonso Ekemezie, Isoken Aruede, Bobby Ekpe, and Tomisin Osinubi.

5. Dices