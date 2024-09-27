ADVERTISEMENT
Weekend Watchlist: Must-See Nollywood Short Films

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Add these shorts to your weekend watchlist.

Teju's Tale is a Nigerian drama set in 1950's London [Instagram/@tejustalebdk]
With feature films and TV series springing up every other week, short films often get overlooked. However, this compact form of storytelling has a unique charm that makes it incredibly enjoyable to watch.

If you’re looking for a great way to spend your weekend, here’s a list of Nollywood short films that promise to engage, entertain, and inspire.

This one will leave you speechless. Have you ever been in a relationship where you wanted to leave so badly but couldn't? Well, Ijo might give you an idea on how to do so. Written and directed by Fatimah Binta Gimsay, this Nigerian tale of love tells the story of a depressed man who seeks closure and healing through dance after a lover’s quarrel. It features Genoveva Umeh and Charles Etubiebi.

A young estranged couple confront the reason for their strained relationship when their child mysteriously gets kidnapped. They are forced to deal with their deepest secrets. Onome played by Teniola Aladese and Essien (Timini Egbuson) struggle to keep the spark in their marriage, a marriage where love has ceased to exist. They confront their demons all while dealing with the kidnap of their child.

Released in 2021, Teju's Tale is set in 1950's England. Teju relocates to London from Lagos to study nursing but faces challenges when her colleagues demand to see her tail. The film challenges racial discrimination and amplifies resilience. Written and directed by Teniola Zara King, the film features Dorcas Shola Fapson, Ellis George, and Susannah Harker.

Produced by Desmond Ebuwa Ekunwe and Fisayo Ojabodu, this short film follows a prolific figure, Azeezah Sama. Despite being loved by the public, she endures severe abuse from her controlling partner. He interrupts an important interview where she consequently has to put up a performance to cover up her situation. Available on Youtube and directed by Tochi Onwubiko and Orobosa Ikponmwen, the film stars Nonso Ekemezie, Isoken Aruede, Bobby Ekpe, and Tomisin Osinubi.

This short film is a tear-jerker that portrays sexual abuse in a rather different light; men and boys can also be victims. The idea of boys being molested has been stigmatised for many years. Men are frequently viewed as predators, which has resulted in negligence. Directed and produced by Sandra Tetteh, and written by Tomi Adesina, Dices was created to raise awareness of the psychological effects of sexual abuse on boys. And also to encourage and provide avenues for them to express themselves. The film features Daniel Etim Effiong, Timi Charles Fadipe, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Omobola Akinde and Divine Mmoneke.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

