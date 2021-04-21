RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

It took me 3 years to make 'Breaded Life' - filmmaker, Biodun Stephen

The filmmaker shared how she lost over N3 million after a hard disk drive containing a film she shot crashed.

Nollywood filmmaker, Biodun Stephen is opening up about her newly released feature film, 'Breaded Life'.

The director shared in an Instagram Live chat on April 21, that it took three years to make the movie. "it took me 3 years to make 'Breaded Life'. Do you know how many times I tried casting?"

Recall that Stephen confirmed, weeks to the theatrical release of 'Breaded Life', that it was a spin-off of her hit 2017 romantic comedy 'Picture Perfect'. In an Instagram post, she shared how she battled with trying to ensure she had the perfect sequel to match the film.

Stephen also shared how she lost a film in production after the hard drive crashed in December 2020. All attempts to retrieve the drive's content failed leaving her with no other option but to count her losses to the tune of over N3 million.

'Breaded Life' premiered to positive reviews on April 16. According to a CEAN report, it grossed N10. 41 million in its opening weekend, an impressive start by post Covid-19 pandemic standards.

The drama stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyelo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Adedimeji Lateef and is produced by Stephen, Tara Ajibulu and Kayode Sowade.

