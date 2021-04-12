'Breaded Life' officially premieres ahead of April theatrical release
The Biodun Stephen directed drama premieres in cinemas on April 16, 2021.
Pulse Nigeria
The hood-themed event held at the IMAX Filmhouse cinemas in Lekki on April 10, 2021 and in attendance were the film's cast, crew and select industry influencers including top actress, Toyin Abraham.
The event also showcased models spotting trays with breads, replicating the film's comical depiction of bread hawking, a popular means of livelihood for low income earners especially in the Lagos Metropolis.
Scripted and directed by Biodun Stephen, the story reportedly combines humour, romance and drama with star actor Timini Egbuson playing lead. It also stars Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyelo, Bolanle Ninalowo and Adedimeji Lateef.
Recall Stephen recently revealed that 'Breaded Life' is the anticipated sequel to her acclaimed 2016 romantic comedy 'Picture Perfect'. She further revealed that the spin-off will feature characters from the film.
The upcoming title is co-produced by Stephen, Tara Ajibulu and Kayode Sowade.
