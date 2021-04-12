RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Breaded Life' officially premieres ahead of April theatrical release

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Biodun Stephen directed drama premieres in cinemas on April 16, 2021.

Bimbo Ademoye at the premiere of 'Breaded Life' movie [Instagram/filmoneng]

Pulse Nigeria

'Breaded Life', the highly anticipated spin-off of 2016 romantic comedy 'Picture Perfect' has officially premiered ahead of its theatrical release.

Recommended articles

The hood-themed event held at the IMAX Filmhouse cinemas in Lekki on April 10, 2021 and in attendance were the film's cast, crew and select industry influencers including top actress, Toyin Abraham.

Toyin Abraham and Biodun Stephen at the 'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng]
Toyin Abraham and Biodun Stephen at the 'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng] Pulse Nigeria

The event also showcased models spotting trays with breads, replicating the film's comical depiction of bread hawking, a popular means of livelihood for low income earners especially in the Lagos Metropolis.

Bimbo Ademoye at the 'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng]
Bimbo Ademoye at the 'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng] Pulse Nigeria
Timini Egbuson at the 'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng]
Timini Egbuson at the 'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng] Pulse Nigeria

Scripted and directed by Biodun Stephen, the story reportedly combines humour, romance and drama with star actor Timini Egbuson playing lead. It also stars Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Tina Mba, Jide Kosoko, Bisola Aiyelo, Bolanle Ninalowo and Adedimeji Lateef.

'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng]
'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng] Pulse Nigeria

Recall Stephen recently revealed that 'Breaded Life' is the anticipated sequel to her acclaimed 2016 romantic comedy 'Picture Perfect'. She further revealed that the spin-off will feature characters from the film.

The upcoming title is co-produced by Stephen, Tara Ajibulu and Kayode Sowade.

See more photos:

'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng]
'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng] Pulse Nigeria
'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng]
'Breaded Life' premiere [Instagram/filmoneng] Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba knocks out Brian Howard in his latest fight

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Genevieve Nnaji, Funke Akindele listed on Forbes Africa's 100th innovation, icon issue

‘Nigeria is in huge financial trouble’, Obaseki laments, says FG printed N60bn to share in March

How 75 Nigerians who revolted against slavery chose to drown in the U.S

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

Convicted Prophet Ogundipe returns to church after his release from prison

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

‘Rivers isn’t your father’s property’, Wike slams Amaechi over comment on zoning