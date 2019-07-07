On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Isilomo and Avala as the first housemates to exit the house.

Their exit comes after spending a total of eight days in the house.

Isilomo and six other housemates of the BBNaija 2019 namely Avala, Gedoni, Kafhi, Omashola, and Ike were up for eviction.

Before they were evicted, Avala, Gedoni, Isilomo and Kafhi were given a challenge by Biggie which took place in the Arena before the call for eviction.

Isilomo and Avala got the least amount of marbles during the last challenge to become the first set of evicted housemates.

This is the first eviction in the Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition which kicked off on June 30, 2019.

21 youths made it to the Big Brother House to become the housemates of the BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem.

The eviction continues for the next 11 weeks when the show comes to an end.

About Avala

Saidat “Avala” Balogun’s highest point of her life was when she gave birth to her daughter and released her debut single, ‘Give me a chance’.

The budding singer studied music and business at York College in Queens, New York. It’s no wonder then that her top artists include one of the city’s most famous exports, Mary J Blidge.

Just like the Queen of Hip Hop, the Ogun State native has ambition to spread her music all over the world.

About Isilomo

Isilomo Braimoh is single and did mingle in the house where she spent a week.

The 27-year-old is an HR manager with an MA in Human Resource Management with professional certification.

She engages in sports, outdoor activities, food, music, and travel.

A lover of all things music, Isilomo caught fan’s attention when she explained how she lost her job to audition for BBNaija season 4.