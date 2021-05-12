RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Erica Nlewedim, Ibrahim Suleiman, Nonso Bassey, Efe Irele to star in new Inkblot web series 'House job'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The forthcoming web series is produced by Banke Bakare and directed by Isioma Osaje.

'House Job' web series by Inkblot productions [Instagram/Inkblotpresents]

Inkblot productions is reportedly working on an exciting new web series titled 'House Job'.

The production company recently teased fans on Instagram with two posters. The caption read "We're excited about our new web series #HouseJobTheSeries and we want you to help us pick a logo."

The posters were also reposted by the forthcoming series' cast including Ibrahim Suleiman, Efe Irele, Nonso Bassey, BBNaija reality stars Elozonam and Erica Nlewedim.

ALSO READ: A television adaptation of Chinua Achebe's 'Things Fall Apart', 'No Longer At Ease' and 'Arrow of God' is officially in the works

Though it is unclear if the series has completed principal photography, confirmed reports reveal it is directed by Isioma Osaje and produced by Banke Bakare. An official synopsis will be announced in the coming weeks alongside a release date and more details.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

