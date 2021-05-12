Erica Nlewedim, Ibrahim Suleiman, Nonso Bassey, Efe Irele to star in new Inkblot web series 'House job'
The forthcoming web series is produced by Banke Bakare and directed by Isioma Osaje.
The production company recently teased fans on Instagram with two posters. The caption read "We're excited about our new web series #HouseJobTheSeries and we want you to help us pick a logo."
The posters were also reposted by the forthcoming series' cast including Ibrahim Suleiman, Efe Irele, Nonso Bassey, BBNaija reality stars Elozonam and Erica Nlewedim.
Though it is unclear if the series has completed principal photography, confirmed reports reveal it is directed by Isioma Osaje and produced by Banke Bakare. An official synopsis will be announced in the coming weeks alongside a release date and more details.
