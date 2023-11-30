ADVERTISEMENT
Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwukah to star in Inkblot’s 'No Way Through this December'

The film boasts an all-star cast of Nollywood legends, including; Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, Chioma Chukwuka, Ikechukwu, Nengi Adoki, Seun Ajayi, Jnr Pope, Eso Dike, Roberta Oroma, and Sheggz Olusemo.

The survival tale will particularly resonate with audiences familiar with the grit and hustle mentality of Lagos and other fast-paced, vibrant cities worldwide.

Directed by Inkblot CEO Chinaza Onuzo from his own screenplay, "No Way Through" focuses on the cost of providing for one's family and the risks taken in the pursuit of freedom.

The storyline follows Jolade Okeniyi, a single mother, navigating the challenges of making ends meet. Her primary source of income involves working as a driver for the local drug cartel. When caught by the authorities, she is forced to become an informant against the cartel to avoid jail for herself and her daughter. Yet, obtaining the required information could expose them to the ruthless cartel's deadly consequences.

"I loved making No Way Through because it was an opportunity to explore the lengths people will go to for the people they love,” said Onuzo, who expressed his enthusiasm for the project. “In the film, we see this through the lens of a mother’s love for her daughter."

He praised the cast for delivering high-level performances, especially the three leads, Funke Akindele, Chidi Mokeme, and Chioma Chukwuka. Onuzo expressed gratitude to partners Film One Studios for their collaboration, and to Amazon Prime Video for launching the film to a global audience.

Inkblot's emphasis on storytelling excellence, and execution has contributed to their success, evident in recent critically acclaimed titles like Big Love" - the rom-com taking Amazon Prime Video by a storm ", and the gripping thriller "A Weekend to Forget”, which just finished its cinematic run.

---

