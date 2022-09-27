RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Inkblot debuts teaser for 'Palava!'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Niyi Akinmolayan directed feature film is set to open in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

Richard Mofe Damijo in Inkblot's 'Palava!' movie [Instagram/Inkblotpresents]
Richard Mofe Damijo in Inkblot's 'Palava!' movie [Instagram/Inkblotpresents]

Inkblot Productions has offered film lovers a glossy first-look teaser for its December debut ' Palava!' starring Richard Mofe Damijo.

Details: Co-written by Anee Icha and Chinaza Onuzo, ' Palava!' is set to follow "Osa Wonda (RMD), a high-life musician in the middle of a resurgence. whose life and family are turned upside down a scandal is revealed on the eve of his 60th birthday."

Filming reportedly wrapped this September with Niyi Akinmolayan directing. The star-studded cast include Chinedu Ikedieze, Jemima Osunde, Bisola Aiyeola, Beverly Naya, Iyabo Ojo, Mercy Aigbe, Eniola Badmus, Segun Arinze, Gideon Okeke, Omawumi Megbele and BBNaija alumnus Neo Akpofure among others.

Watch the teaser:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

