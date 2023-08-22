ADVERTISEMENT
Ike apologises to Ilebaye over recent vandalism on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Eviction fear might just be the right push for forgiveness.

Ike and Ilebaye reconcile after recent vandalism issue on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Ike and Ilebaye reconcile after recent vandalism issue on BBNaija All Stars.

Following Big Brother's recent strike dished out to Ike over vandalism of Ilebaye's things, the two had since kept their distance in the house. But today, the duo talked about the incident as they make peace.

According to Ike, the apology was him trying to make peace in the eventuality that he gets evicted, adding that his family would ignore him based on the incident that happened and this was him trying to prevent that. He said, "I need to fix this before I come out. Let's say I get evicted next week, I have to use this week to fix things so that they will be like o, you tried".

Ilebaye used her strike situation to implore him to fix things because he wants to and not because of his eviction fear, she also added that the strike had helped her cut her alcohol intake. In her words, "My own strike is helping me, I still drink but I'm doing it because it's going to help me... Even if you're changing, change because you want to, change because you have learnt your lessons".

Ilebaye also made him promise not to set a trap for other All Star housemates adding that it was going to be her condition for forgiving him. Ike agreed, but expressed his frustration and the reason behind his action towards her and other housemates. According to him, he was acting out based on his anger for not winning during his previous BBNaija season, saying, "The next one I was going to do, I knew I was going to go after that. In my heart, I'm still angry about the last one, I stayed till the last day, and I didn't win".

The conversation ended with Ilebaye advising Ike to consider the implication of his negative actions on him, his family and his team outside of the house and how brands would want to distance themselves from him based on his harsh character during the All Stars season.

Housemates are getting very aware of the consequences their actions might have on them and their brand after their stay in the BBNaija All Stars season. But many fear that this might make them more self-aware, pretensious and reduce the drama in the house.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

