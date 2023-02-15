I wish I stayed longer, says Mmeli, evicted BBTitans housemate

The 25-year-old South African said his eviction was shocking as he thought he was giving the needed vibe along with his partner on the show, Jenni O.

“There is nothing I would have done differently on the show but I wish I stayed longer to know people’s story more, I did not regret anything I did in the house.

“Having been nominated for possible eviction, I was not surprised but honestly, I did not think I was going to be evicted because I had so much confidence in ourselves (Jenni Li).

“I feel we were the ones doing the action, it was a total suprise and I was shocked,” he said.

Mmeli said he felt he was evicted quite early because he said a lot in the course of the show that were misinterpreted by his fellow housemates.

“I feel I was evicted because I said so much things and am a blunt person, my words are sharp, I can remember Jenni O told me at some point, am not afraid of it, I stand by my truth,” he said.

When asked if he had anyone he would be looking out to work with after the show, he said he would gladly interract with any of the housemates.

“I’m looking forward to modeling, I’m eager to do anything even if it is marketing Nigeria, I will take every opportunity that comes by the horn.

“I’m so excited for whatever that is out there for me, am just ready for anything,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mmeli and Jenni O with the paired name ‘Jenni Li’ were evicted from the show during the last eviction on Sunday night.