Ace Nigerian filmmaker, Mildred Okwo has opened up about acquiring the script for her recently released thriller, 'La Femme Anjola'.

In a recent interview with Filmrats Club, Okwo shared ow when she first read the script written by Tunde Babalola, she was stunned but could not afford to acquire it at the time.

By a stroke of luck, she revealed that she was later able to purchase it months after its initial buyer failed to meet up with a clause in the script's purchase contract.

"There was a clause that they [filmmaker] had to pay at a certain time, maybe they were as broke as I was. But I had gotten paid for a job I did and contacted Babalola for another script and he notified me of the availability of 'La Femme Anjola' and boom! I bought it."

The ace filmmaker further opened up about her production company which she revealed was named after veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva and British actress Audrey Hepburn.

"The vision of the Audrey Silva company was to create African content at a millennial pace which means content that can be consumed by everyone."

Okwo's 'La Femme Anjola' follows the story of a young stockbroker who falls in love with a femme fatale'. The movie recently premiered in cinemas and made headlines days ago after some of its cinema slots were prematurely removed.