I have had sex with Neo in my dream - Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

In a conversation between All Stars about the frames of newly evicted housemates that they had just received, she voiced out the pain she felt towards how high his frame was placed on the wall considering her desire to kiss it.

To the amazement of everyone in and outside the house, she opened up about having intimated dreams with Neo severally on BBNaija All Stars. In her words, "Do you know how many times I've fucked Neo in my dream/ and it sweet pass for dream, no limits".

Venita tried to caution her about saying such a heavy statement publicly but she insisted it was just her voicing out the truth. But when asked if any of those desires would be fulfilled outside the house, she responded with a no, reiterating the fact that she had a relationship outside of the house.

Cee-C also shared her regrets in a conversation with Soma about divulging the fact that she was in a relationship outside of the BBNaija All Stars house. She explained that the house had presented the unique opportunity to meet someone and work things out before stepping into the real world after the show.