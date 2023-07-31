ADVERTISEMENT
Housemates lose their money, things on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Inemesit Udodiong

So far, Moniepoint coins and a towel have gone missing from the house.

Housemates lose their money, things on 'BBNaija All Stars'
Housemates lose their money, things on 'BBNaija All Stars' [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Following the distribution of Moniepoint coins to the housemates two days ago, Cross soon discovered that he was missing his precious currency, making him the first victim.

The housemates also noticed that someone was going through their lockers. The blame quickly fell on Ike after he was seen searching for coins in other contestants' lockers.

He was also spotted going through Adekunle's money bag, where he found a can of sardines instead of the coveted coins. Eager to share his findings, Ike confided in CeeC during a gossip session.

Unaware of Ike's true identity, she disclosed her hiding place for her coins. She innocently revealed that her coins were concealed within her makeup box. However, she warned that anyone attempting to break the box would have to deal with Big Brother, as it was against the rules.

Not long after, other items started disappearing from the house as well. So far, Mercy Eke has lost her towel, which she took out in the morning to dry.

Doyin has also complained about her missing mouthwash, and CeeC has claimed that things were moved around in her wardrobe.

Right now, all fingers appear to be pointing at Ike. Do you think this is Biggie's latest trick, or is Ike the culprit for the missing items?

Inemesit Udodiong

