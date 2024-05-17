ADVERTISEMENT
Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more

Kome Nathaniel

Hope Samuel is advocating self-care for actors and crew amid the challenges of productions.

Hope Samuel wants Nollywood stars to take care of themselves more
Hope Samuel is advocating self-care for actors and crew amid the challenges of productions.

The actress emphasised the importance of placing a high priority on self-care, in an interview with The Sun. She suggested a programme to teach actors and crew members how to look after themselves rather than putting their entire attention on their jobs.

We need change. If I were put in charge, l will organise seminars on how to take care of ourselves while we are still strong. A lot of us work, work and work without taking good care of ourselves and before long, we fall sick and begin to treat ourselves with our life’s savings, because of neglect over the years,” she stated.

She added, “People are dying and falling sick because of total disregard for their well-being. This is not right

Hope Samuel is advocating self-care for actors and crew amid the challenges of productions. [Allure Vanguard]
Hope Samuel is advocating self-care for actors and crew amid the challenges of productions. [Allure Vanguard] Pulse Nigeria

Nollywood stars who have recently passed away from health issues include John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, whose leg was amputated due to blood clot issues, Jimi Solanke, who died while being transported to a hospital, Deji Aderemi, who fought an undisclosed illness, Amaechi Muonagor, who died battling kidney disease, and Sisi Quadri who died after a brief illness.

Samuel has produced Nollywood films over the years including Kiki’s Dilemma, Sweet Candy, and The Love I Found, and also featured in films including Cold Vengeance, Devil’s Orchard, Whispering Notes, Long Way Home, Ink of the Gods, Akawo, and My Last Life.

