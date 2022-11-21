RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Skinny Girl In Transit': Season 7 is officially in development

Inemesit Udodiong

The seventh season of Ndani TV’s 'Skinny Girl In Transit' is in the works!

Fans of the 'Skinny Girl in Transit' can finally expect a new season two years after the season six finale.

Ndani TV confirmed that the critically acclaimed web series is returning for a seventh round by posting a tweet from a member of the cast, Chioma Okoli (who plays Wosi).

This is the second confirmation from Ndani TV. Prior to this post, fans got a short teaser featuring Ayoola Ayolola (Mide Macaulay), who is clearly getting his wardrobe ready for the season seven.

A production timeline is yet to be confirmed for the highly anticipated season seven, which is appears to be in early days.

'Skinny Girl in Transit' is a comedy that originally followed the story of a plus-sized Nigerian woman, played by Abimbola Craig, who struggles with losing weight and the pressure to be married.

With six seasons of the show, fans got to see her eventually fall in love, get married and juggle her career along with her marriage.

