'Skinny Girl In Transit': Season 7 is officially in development

Ndani TV confirmed that the critically acclaimed web series is returning for a seventh round by posting a tweet from a member of the cast, Chioma Okoli (who plays Wosi).

This is the second confirmation from Ndani TV. Prior to this post, fans got a short teaser featuring Ayoola Ayolola (Mide Macaulay), who is clearly getting his wardrobe ready for the season seven.

A production timeline is yet to be confirmed for the highly anticipated season seven, which is appears to be in early days.

'Skinny Girl in Transit' is a comedy that originally followed the story of a plus-sized Nigerian woman, played by Abimbola Craig, who struggles with losing weight and the pressure to be married.