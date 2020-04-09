Contrary to general assumption, the Nollywood industry is not exactly asleep.

Understandably, production activities have taken a pause but filmmakers with movies in post production are devising ways to keep their work ongoing. One of such projects is the Judith Audu directed 'The Sessions'.

'The Sessions' Movie [Instagram/JudithAudu]

Graded stills from the upcoming film recently hit the internet and the images are a striking reminder of what fans can look forward to once the virus outbreak loses its omnipotence across the globe.

'The Sessions' Movie [Instagram/JudithAudu]

'The Sessions' 's story is just as fascinating as the beautiful graded images that just made the rounds. Based on true stories and written by the award-winning Uyouyou Adia, the movie highlights a varying number of themes in its tale of marital crisis.

'The Sessions' Movie [Instagram/JudithAudu]

According to one of its Executive Producers, Omowunmi Dada, the outbreak affected the feature film's original release but for now, the team is looking to meet demand by the last quarter of the year.

'The Sessions' stars Efa Iwara, Omowunmi Dada, Okey Uzoeshi, Judith Audu, Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Fred Amata, Ada Ameh and Tony Akposheri.

'The Sessions' Movie [Instagram/JudithAudu]

Morten Foght, Omowunmi Dada and Uyoyou Adia partner as executive producers.