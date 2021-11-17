RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a full list of AFRIFF 2021 winners

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The five-day film festival wrapped up with an award ceremony on November 13.

AFRIFF
AFRIFF

The 10th anniversary of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) came to a rousing close on Saturday November 13, 2021 with its global awards ceremony that saw an impressive turn out of the industry's finest.

Recommended articles

Winners from the big night include American filmmaker Alanna Brown for her 2021 film on Rwandan genocide 'Trees of Peace' which scooped two major awards including the 'Best Feature Film', Bisi Adebayo for acclaimed animation 'Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters' as well as Surreal16 Collective's 'Juju Stories'. Revered movie star Olu Jacobs also got honoured with a much deserved Lifetime Achievement Award.

Here's a full list of winners:

Best feature Film - 'Trees for Peace' (Alanna Brown)

Best Actress- Ijeoma Grace Agu '10 Songs for Charity'

Best Actor - Kelechi Udegbe 'Collision Course'

Best Director - Michael Omonua, CJ Obasi, Abba T. Makama 'Juju Stories'

Best Screenplay - Alanna Brown 'Trees for Peace'

Special Jury Prize for Best Feature - 'Tainted Canvas'

Lifetime Achievement Award - Olu Jacobs

Oronto Douglas Prize for Best Nigerian Feature - 'The Griot' (Adeoluwa Owu)

Best Documentary- In God's Hand

Best Short film - 'Al-Sit' (Suzannah Mirghani')

Best Animation - 'Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters' (Bisi Adebayo)

DJ Babus Babatunde Bashir-Bello Prize Best Student Shorts - 'Bride Untangled' (Julie Ako)

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's a full list of AFRIFF 2021 winners

Here's a full list of AFRIFF 2021 winners

Nigeria Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

Nigeria Navy says Instagram comedian Cute Abiola is in its custody for disobeying orders

'You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed' - Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

'You cannot clean innocent blood with lie Mohammed' - Burna Boy reacts to Lagos panel report indicting Army in Lekki shooting

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Chris pratt will voice Garfield in a new feature film

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nollywood actress Bimbo Success welcomes set of twins

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola declared missing

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Watch the official trailer for Netflix's 'How to Ruin Christmas'

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Mr Macaroni reacts to Lekki shooting panel report, says there will be a day of reckoning for those who supported this act

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Rogers Ofime & Agozie Ugwu to produce Play Network's 'Hijacked 93'

Trending

Actor Ayoola Ayolola finally reacts to exiting 'The Men's Club' series

Nollywood actor Ayoola Ayolola [Instagram/ayo_olla]

An 'Aki and Pawpaw' game is officially in the works!

Aki and Pawpaw game [Instagram/Charesofplay]

Nigeria's film board heavily censors kiss, sex scenes in Eternals after delayed screening

A heavily-censored version of Marvel's star-studded Eternals started screening in Nigeria on November 12

Grown~ish is finally living up to its name

Grown~ish