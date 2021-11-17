The 10th anniversary of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) came to a rousing close on Saturday November 13, 2021 with its global awards ceremony that saw an impressive turn out of the industry's finest.
Here's a full list of AFRIFF 2021 winners
The five-day film festival wrapped up with an award ceremony on November 13.
Winners from the big night include American filmmaker Alanna Brown for her 2021 film on Rwandan genocide 'Trees of Peace' which scooped two major awards including the 'Best Feature Film', Bisi Adebayo for acclaimed animation 'Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters' as well as Surreal16 Collective's 'Juju Stories'. Revered movie star Olu Jacobs also got honoured with a much deserved Lifetime Achievement Award.
Here's a full list of winners:
Best feature Film - 'Trees for Peace' (Alanna Brown)
Best Actress- Ijeoma Grace Agu '10 Songs for Charity'
Best Actor - Kelechi Udegbe 'Collision Course'
Best Director - Michael Omonua, CJ Obasi, Abba T. Makama 'Juju Stories'
Best Screenplay - Alanna Brown 'Trees for Peace'
Special Jury Prize for Best Feature - 'Tainted Canvas'
Lifetime Achievement Award - Olu Jacobs
Oronto Douglas Prize for Best Nigerian Feature - 'The Griot' (Adeoluwa Owu)
Best Documentary- In God's Hand
Best Short film - 'Al-Sit' (Suzannah Mirghani')
Best Animation - 'Lady Buckit & the Motley MoPsters' (Bisi Adebayo)
DJ Babus Babatunde Bashir-Bello Prize Best Student Shorts - 'Bride Untangled' (Julie Ako)
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng