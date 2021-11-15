Olu Jacobs wins lifetime achievement award at AFRIFF

The legendary movie star surprised fans on Saturday, November 13 as he stepped out with wife, Joke Silva to receive the honorary award at the festival's closing ceremony. He also took to his Instagram handle to share photos from the event.

"Lifetime achievement award winner, curtsey @afriff," Jacobs wrote on Instagram.

Veteran actor Richard Mofe Damijo also took to social media to shower the legendary actor with accolades celebrating his latest win.

"Congratulations my very own uncle J @_olujacobs. A well deserved Life Time Achievement Award. Because of you, I am. Pathfinder you are. I celebrate you and your family this morning. It is my good fortune that I can call you and my baby Sister @ajokesilva family. Thank you for ever being so gracious to me. Like my people will say, my knees are on the ground for you. It is well with you!”

Jacobs' AFRIFF attendance will be the first time the actor is making a public appearance after news of his death made headlines a few months back.