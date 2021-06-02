Ifan Michael, Rema, Amarachi Nwosu make Forbes Africa '30 under 30' list

The list of 30 creatives consists of Nigerian film producer, Ifan Michael, America-based filmmaker Amarachi Nwosu, star singer Rema, PR Guru Timilehin Bello and Temidayo Oniosun.

While this will not be his first international feature ( the filmmaker made the GQ Magazine’s Young, Gifted and Black series and Glamour Magazine’s Made in Africa series), the elated multiple award-winning director of 'Foreigner's God' shared on Instagram: “to be living this reality feels significantly different for me; this common 10 year old boy who didn’t have the luxury to have a formal education, slept under bridges and begged on the streets of Lagos,” and that he was “immensely proud and grateful to have made the Forbes 30 Under 30 class of 2021.”

Nwosu also shared a heartwarming appreciation post on Instagram. "Being 26 and CEO sounds glamorous, but with all blessings come responsibilities. Through it all, God has given me the strength to overcome and see my dreams through. This was once a tweet and affirmation in my journal. I know this is my moment, something I’ve prayed and dreamed of," the 26-year-old filmmaker wrote.