Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]

Inemesit Udodiong

Go inside the beautiful house for season eight ahead of the show's premiere tonight.

Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]

For the next 70 days, this beautiful house will be home to the all-star contestants, who will live together under constant surveillance.

At the end of the show on October 1, 2023, the winner will walk away with ₦‎120 million and other incredible prizes.

Ahead of the show's premiere tonight, let's take you into the incredible space:

Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
BBN bedroom [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
Your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [BBN]
BBNaija All-Stars airs tonight on all Africa Magic channels: Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family at 7 pm WAT. You can also find it on Showmax.

Inemesit Udodiong

