Here is your first look at the 2023 'BBNaija' house [Exclusive]
Go inside the beautiful house for season eight ahead of the show's premiere tonight.
For the next 70 days, this beautiful house will be home to the all-star contestants, who will live together under constant surveillance.
At the end of the show on October 1, 2023, the winner will walk away with ₦120 million and other incredible prizes.
Ahead of the show's premiere tonight, let's take you into the incredible space:
The Living Area
The Living Area
Bedroom
Bedroom
Pulse Nigeria
Kitchen
Kitchen
Pulse Nigeria
Dining Area
Dining Area
Pool
Pool
Pulse Nigeria
Pantry
Pantry
Pulse Nigeria
Relaxation Area
Relaxation Area
Pulse Nigeria
BBNaija All-Stars airs tonight on all Africa Magic channels: Africa Magic Urban, Showcase and Family at 7 pm WAT. You can also find it on Showmax.
