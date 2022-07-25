Here are some tips and tricks to enhance your Netflix experience on your phone

Get going with the Mobile N1200 Plan: If your smartphone is your world then the Mobile Plan, priced at N1200/month is a great fit for you. You can get unlimited access to all of Netflix’s content from across the world in standard definition and stream on any one screen - mobile phone or tablet- at a time. Browse other apps while watching Netflix: Got a work-mail but also don’t want to pause Blood Sisters while the plot thickens and gets exciting? You can easily play videos in the ‘picture in picture’ mode on your mobile device and multitask while your favourite stories play on Netflix in the background.

On Android devices - You can enable this on your phone from Privacy Protection under Settings. Click on Special App Access and turn on Picture-in-Picture.

On iOS devices - You can enable this on your phone by turning on Picture-in-Picture from General Settings.

You can also resize, move, or minimize the floating window.

3. Never miss titles that are “Coming Soon”: You can stay updated on what Netflix has in store for you by going to the ‘Coming Soon’ tab on your mobile app and get a sneak peek of the upcoming shows and movies. The tab provides the trailer and synopsis of the titles that you can keep an eye out for. What’s more? If you can’t wait to know as soon as the new season of King of Boys is out, you can also click on the ‘Remind Me’ bell icon which adds the title to your ‘My List’ and notifies you when the title premieres on Netflix.

4. Download with Netflix: Long commute time or Wi-Fi issues in the favourite corner of your bedroom? Make your phone your theatre and watch your favourite titles anytime anywhere, even when the internet is spotty, thanks to the Netflix download features. Turning on ‘Smart Downloads’ on your mobile app that automatically downloads the next episode in a series and deletes the downloaded one you’ve just finished watching. You can also turn on ‘Downloads for You’ on your Android device, which automatically downloads shows and movies tailored to your taste, ensuring that you always have something to watch irrespective of connectivity. You can also choose how much content you want downloaded: 1, 3 or 5 GB.

Now, you can even watch a partially downloaded movie or episode, even when you realise that due to connectivity issues or a maxed-out data plan, your download never fully finished. When you’re back on data, it will finish downloading automatically.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

5. Share your favourite titles with the world: Can’t get enough of the The Bling Lagosians? Or want to share your take on Glamour Girls? The Netflix mobile app lets you share movies and TV shows you’re watching directly to your social channels, including Instagram Stories and Twitter. By selecting ‘Instagram stories’ in the share menu, you will be directed to the Instagram app to post the title art of the movie or show you're watching. Add captions, filters, tag your friends, and more!

Pulse Nigeria

6. Make your DIY home theatre through the Netflix mobile app: Use Netflix’s casting feature on the mobile app (with Basic, Standard or Premium plan) to stream your favourite titles on the big screen of your Smart TV and make the most of the movie-watching experience. If you are bummed out about not having a smart TV, you can also use casting devices such as Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast. You can easily fast forward, rewind, pause, or change the audio or subtitle settings from your mobile device.

7. Adjust the brightness level: Enjoy a movie on a bright sunny day or have a movie marathon all by yourself on a late Friday night. Netflix enables you to adjust the brightness level straight from the viewing window on the mobile app without having to go to your phone settings. You can adjust the brightness level from the bar on the left side of your screen when streaming a film or a series.

8. Avoid accidental pauses with Screen Lock feature: Accidentally touched the screen right before a thrilling moment on Young, Rich and Famous to start the episode from the beginning? Avoid all the frustration with Netflix’s Screen Lock feature at the bottom of your mobile screen that appears when you are streaming a title. Locking the screen will disable unintended touch actions on your phone until you unlock it by tapping on the unlock button.

9. Enjoy an immersive sound experience with Netflix Spatial Audio support: If you are watching your favourite Netflix series or film on an iPhone or iPad with iOS14 or higher, don’t forget to try Spatial Audio, which can be turned on or off via a toggle in the Control Center. Get an immersive experience with the directional audio filters by using AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

---