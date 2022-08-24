Here are five reasons you should watch the Showmax Eviction Vodcast

However, that might not be the end of getting the spicy gist as fans get to see their favourite housemate(s) spill the tea to ex-housemate, Elozonam, on the Eviction Vodcast.

Not sure why you should watch it? Here are five reasons:

1. You get to see their audition video:

Isn't that cool!! One thing that’s usually on fans' minds every year is what the audition process is like or what their fave said in their audition video to have gotten Biggie to choose them to stay in his house. Some housemates talk about the audition process in the house, but it’s not like watching the video and seeing them sell themselves for a chance to get into the house.

2. You get to hear some exclusive gist:

One thing fans look out for after housemates’ eviction is the post-eviction interviews, where they get to answer questions about the house and clarify certain situations. On the Eviction Vodcast, fans get to hear exclusive conversations and clips about situations and happenings in the house. In the first episode, Christy O revealed she collapsed after she was evicted from the house, hence why she could not join Ebuka on stage.

3. You get a glimpse of their relationship with their family.

What’s more exciting than knowing things about your favourite housemates? Getting to know some of their family members. On episodes of the Eviction Vodcast, housemates get a message from a family member. These videos usually get them emotional and you might shed a few tears.

4. You get to hear their candid impression of other housemates.

On the Eviction Vodcast, the housemates get to share their impressions of other housemates and talk about how they feel about them. Fans might just find out who was faking friendship in the house after all.

5. Elozonam’s perspective as an EX-BBNaija housemate

It gets really exciting to see an Ex-BBNaija housemate talk to the evicted housemates, and best believe he’ll be bringing in all his perceptive as an ex-housemate into asking the questions and getting all the juicy gist fans will like to hear.

Given these reasons, you do not want to miss out on the exclusive gist. Head over to Showmax to watch the latest episode of the Eviction Vodcast with new episodes on Wednesdays.

For more details on the Eviction Vodcast, BBNaija S7: The Buzz and other Showmax offerings, visit www.showmax.com

