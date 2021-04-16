'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

McCrory's death was announced on Friday by husband, actor Damian Lewis. "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Lewis wrote on Twitter.

"She died as she lived, Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

The star actress kicked off her career performing on stage. She later joined the 'Harry Potter' series in 2009's 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' where she played the character Narcissa Malfoy.

