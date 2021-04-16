RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory dies of cancer at 52

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The actress played Narcissa Malfoy in the 'Harry Potter' film series and Polly Gray in 'Peaky Blinders'.

'Peaky Blinders' actress Helen McCrory has died at 52 [Deadline]

Pulse Nigeria

British actress, Helen McCrory has passed on after a prolonged battle with cancer. She was 52.

McCrory's death was announced on Friday by husband, actor Damian Lewis. "I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Lewis wrote on Twitter.

"She died as she lived, Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

The star actress kicked off her career performing on stage. She later joined the 'Harry Potter' series in 2009's 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' where she played the character Narcissa Malfoy.

McCrory also starred in British period drama 'Peaky Blinders' as Polly Gray, the aunty to the Shelby brothers.

