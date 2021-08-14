RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Halle Berry says she broke two ribs while filming new movie 'Bruised'

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

Berry revealed she insisted production continue despite the injuries.

Halle Berry in 'Bruised' [Variety]

Academy award-winning actress Halle Berry has shared new details of her new Netflix film 'Bruised' set to premiere November 24, 2021.

The movie which will be Berry's directorial debut will see her star as a mixed martial arts fighter.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Weekly, Berry revealed that she broke two ribs while filming but could not stop production due to budget constraints.

Worthy of note is the fact that the actress had once cracked her ribs on the set of 'John Wick 3' and the incident delayed production for months

"I told the director about it, they told the insurance. We had to shut down for months and it was a big ordeal," Berry shared on the difference between cracking her ribs on 'John Wick' set and on 'Bruised'.

"On this, because it was an independent movie, we didn't have a big budget. The director in me said, 'I didn't come this far and work this hard to go home.'"

'Bruised' had its world premiere at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

