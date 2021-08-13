Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe is back on set, this time for a self produced feature film titled 'J.B.O'.
Mercy Aigbe goes bald for new movie role [Photos]
The actress recently announced a new feature film that will see her star in its lead role.
Announcing the project, the actress teased fans with a photo of her striking transformation complete with a bald head and tribal marks.
ALSO READ: 'Nkoyo' is a continuity of my movie 'Open Scar' - Lynda Clems speaks on Annie Idibia call out
"Before Meets After. Still playing Suzanne in my new movie J.B.O … Y'all watch out for this movie! It will blow your minds," Aigbe wrote on Instagram.
While details of the new project are still under wraps, the actress has kept her fans glued with behind the scenes photos and videos of the feature film.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng