Genevieve Nnaji speaks to CNN on her movie Lion Heart

Genevieve Nnaji Actress speaks to CNN on her Netflix acquired film, ''Lion Heart''

Genevieve Nnaji was interviewed by Richard Quest of CNN, where she spoke on her film ''Lionheart'', which was recently acquired by Netflix.

  Published:
Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” is Netflix’s first original film from Nigeria play Genevieve Nnaji was a guest on Richard Quest's show on CNN to talk about her movie, 'Lion Heart' (Instagram/GenevieveNnaji)

Genevieve Nnaji appeared on CNN as a guest of Richard Quest on Tuesday, September 11, where she spoke on her Netflix acquired film, ''Lionheart''.

On the eve of the premiere of Genevieve's Nnaji's directiorial debut film, ''Lion Heart'' at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, movie sharing platform Netflix announced a deal to acquire the movie on its channel.

This made ''Lion Heart'' the first original film from Nigeria to be owned by the American movie streaming platform.

play Richard Quest speaking to Genevieve Nnaji on CNN (CNN)

Speaking with Richard Quest on Tuesday night, Genevieve discussed how she was able to gather funds for the production of the movie and the chances of Nollywood gaining global acceptance.

On how she was able to put the movie together, ''For money, we had to self-fund unfortunately, she says, we don't have adequate funding for movies that we actually intend to go global, there isn't that provision yet.''

She also explained that Nollywood stands a good chance of going global anytime soon, but she sees language as the only problem that stands as a barrier.

Lion Heart premiered at the TIFF Festival 2018 on Saturday, September 2018.

The comic film by Genevieve Nnaji titled ''Lionheart''

Genevieve Nnaji's Lionheart will premiere at 2018 TIFF play Genevieve Nnaji, Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh on the set of ''Lion Heart'' (Youtube/GenevieveNnaji)

 

Lionheart captures the challenges of a female in a male-dominated industry.

It is a story of Adaeze, a young lady who steps up to the challenge when her father, Chief Ernest Obiagu, is forced to take a step back from his company due to health issues.

She works with her crude and eccentric brother to save the family business in dire financial straits resulting in crazy and often hilarious results.

Genevieve Nnaji stars with a solid line up that features Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu in the movie.

