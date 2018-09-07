Pulse.ng logo
Netflix buys Genevieve Nnaji's 'Lion heart' before premiere

Netflix announced that it has bought over the worldwide rights to 'Lion Heart' on Friday, September 7, 2018.

  • Published:
play

Netflix has announced its buying of the rights of Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lion Heart” just before the its premiere on Saturday, September 8, 2018.

In a report by Variety, Netflix announced that it has bought over the worldwide rights to 'Lion Heart' on Friday, September 7, 2018.

'Lion Heart' will premiere at ongoing the Toronto International Film Festival with major cast that include Genevieve Nnaji, Peter Okoye, Nkem Owoh and Onyeka Onwenu in attendance.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018

Genevieve Nnaji's movie, 'Lion Heart' premieres at TIFF 2018 play (Variety)

 

Akin Omotosos film Vaya gets date for Netflix debut

Akin Omotoso's film, ''Vaya'' is set for its Netflix debut alongside an international tour across South America and Europe after Ava DuVernay’s film collective, ARRAY Releases, acquired distribution rights to the film.

Ava DuVernay announced Tuesday that her film collective, Array Releasing, has acquired their 19th feature with ''Vaya''.

The South African based coming-of-age drama from Nigerian filmmaker, Akin Omotoso is now set for a national screening tour as well as a November 1 debut on popular internet movie channel, Netflix.

