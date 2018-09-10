Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

All the details at 'Farming' premiere at TIFF 2018

‘Farming’ All the details at premiere of Adewale Agbaje’s movie at TIFF 2018

Leading the cast present at the event was Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris, Gugu Mmbatha-Raw and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje himself.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Saturday, September 8, 2018, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje premiered his first film as a director, ‘Farming’ at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The premiere, which coincided with Genevieve Nnaji’s movie premiere, ‘Lion Heart,’ had some of the cast of the movie in attendance.

ALSO READ: Genevieve Nnaji makes Hollywood debut in 'Farming'

Leading the cast present at the event was Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris, Gugu Mmbatha-Raw and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje himself.

play (Twitter/Tom Canton)

 

The cast also joined Guardian editor, Benjamin Lee and film journalist, Gwilym Mumford for the TIFF Industry conference where Adewale spoke about his new movie and the motive behind the story.

play (Twitter/Tom Canton)

 

Genevieve Genevieve Nnaji has reportedly been cast in "Farming," the directorial debut from Nigerian-British writer-director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

See what went down here on the red carpet

 

'Farming'

Based on Adewale's childhood, "Farming" tells story of a young Nigerian boy, 'farmed out' by his parents to a white British family in the hope of a better future.

All the details at 'Farming' premiere at TIFF 2018 play (Twitter/Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje)

Instead, he becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang.

The upcoming autobiographical story features Nnaji alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.

play (Twitter/To Canton)

 

Idris plays the young Nigerian boy, Enitan, Beckinsale plays the white foster mother Ingrid, while Mbatha-Raw plays a kind teacher who offers Enitan a chance at redemption..

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 'Lion Heart' See Genevieve Nnaji at movie's premiere at TIFF 2018bullet
2 'Lion heart' Netflix buys Genevieve Nnaji's movie before premiere at...bullet
3 Genevieve Nnaji Actress, Peter Okoye join Nicole Kidman as expected...bullet

Related Articles

Genevieve Nnaji Actress stars in Hollywood film alongside Kate Beckinsale, Damon Idris
Genevieve Nnaji Here is all you need to know about actress's debut British movie, 'Farming'
Adesua Etomi "I would love the opportunity to put Nigeria on the map"
#ThrowbackThursday 10 things we remember about 2003 romance movie "Not Man Enough"
The G8 Ban 13 years ago, 8 A-List actors were banned from Nollywood
"Lion Heart" The extraordinary cast of Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut
Deborah Ayorinde "Girls Trip" actress really wants to work with Genevieve Nnaji
"Lion Heart" Genevieve Nnaji wraps filming of directorial debut
Richard Mofe-Damijo A tribute to Nollywood's evergreen leading man

Movies

Power The twitter responses to the final episode of season 5 are hilarious
First time in Emmy history, black actors win 4 Guest Actor categories
2018 Emmy Awards First time in event's history, black actors win 4 Guest Actor categories
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde says she loves singing more than acting
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde I love singing more than acting - actress
''Merry Men'' See first trailer of AY's movie Ft. RMD, Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke and Falz