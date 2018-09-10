All the details at 'Farming' premiere at TIFF 2018

news

On Saturday, September 8, 2018, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje premiered his first film as a director, ‘Farming’ at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The premiere, which coincided with Genevieve Nnaji’s movie premiere, ‘Lion Heart,’ had some of the cast of the movie in attendance.

Leading the cast present at the event was Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris, Gugu Mmbatha-Raw and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje himself.

The cast also joined Guardian editor, Benjamin Lee and film journalist, Gwilym Mumford for the TIFF Industry conference where Adewale spoke about his new movie and the motive behind the story.

'Farming'

Based on Adewale's childhood, "Farming" tells story of a young Nigerian boy, 'farmed out' by his parents to a white British family in the hope of a better future.

Instead, he becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang.

The upcoming autobiographical story features Nnaji alongside Hollywood actors Kate Beckinsale, Damson Idris and Gugu Mmbatha-Raw.

Idris plays the young Nigerian boy, Enitan, Beckinsale plays the white foster mother Ingrid, while Mbatha-Raw plays a kind teacher who offers Enitan a chance at redemption..