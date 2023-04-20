The sports category has moved to a new website.
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Gangs of Lagos: London & New York tastemaker screenings

Gangs of Lagos screening experience at London & New York!

Lala Akindoju, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Wangi Mba-Uzokwu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chioma Chukwuka, Kayode Kasum
Lala Akindoju, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Wangi Mba-Uzokwu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chioma Chukwuka, Kayode Kasum

The Gangs of Lagos talent brought Africa to the World with tastemaker screenings hosted in London & New York. Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Chioma Chukwuka were joined by celebrities and influencers to celebrate the launch of Gangs of Lagos on Prime Video.

View Highlights of the Gangs of Lagos screening experience at London & New York!

Lala Akindoju, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Wangi Mba-Uzokwu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chioma Chukwuka, Kayode Kasum
Lala Akindoju, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Wangi Mba-Uzokwu, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chioma Chukwuka, Kayode Kasum
Sope Dirisu, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre,
Sope Dirisu, Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre,
Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Deborah Ayorinde, Lala Akindoju
Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Deborah Ayorinde, Lala Akindoju
Gangs of Lagos screening
Gangs of Lagos screening
Chioma Chukwuka, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Chioma Chukwuka, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington

