The Gangs of Lagos talent brought Africa to the World with tastemaker screenings hosted in London & New York. Jade Osiberu, Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Chioma Chukwuka were joined by celebrities and influencers to celebrate the launch of Gangs of Lagos on Prime Video.
Gangs of Lagos: London & New York tastemaker screenings
Gangs of Lagos screening experience at London & New York!
View Highlights of the Gangs of Lagos screening experience at London & New York!
