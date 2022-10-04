Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has teased fans with a first-look at her latest directorial project Battle on Buka Street.
Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’
The new title has been confirmed for a December 16, 2022 theatrical release.
Produced by the newly unveiled Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment, the drama stars an ensemble cast including Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Tina Mba, Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh with Tobi Makinde credited as co-Director.
Battle on Buka Street will be the actress’s third directorial project since EbonyLife’s Your Excellency and the record breaking Omo Ghetto: The Saga which she co-directed with her estranged husband JJC Skillz.
The new title is strategically positioned for a December release joining other anticipated titles including Inkblot production’s Palava! , and the Toyin Abraham produced Ijakumo.
