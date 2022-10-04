RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The new title has been confirmed for a December 16, 2022 theatrical release.

Funke Akindele unveils teaser for Battle on Buka Street [Instagram/filmone]
Funke Akindele unveils teaser for Battle on Buka Street [Instagram/filmone]

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has teased fans with a first-look at her latest directorial project Battle on Buka Street.

Recommended articles

Produced by the newly unveiled Funke Ayotunde Akindele Network (FAAN) and FilmOne Entertainment, the drama stars an ensemble cast including Akindele, Mercy Johnson, Tina Mba, Sola Sobowale, Nkem Owoh with Tobi Makinde credited as co-Director.

Battle on Buka Street will be the actress’s third directorial project since EbonyLife’s Your Excellency and the record breaking Omo Ghetto: The Saga which she co-directed with her estranged husband JJC Skillz.

The new title is strategically positioned for a December release joining other anticipated titles including Inkblot production’s Palava! , and the Toyin Abraham produced Ijakumo.

Watch the teaser

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'

Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Blaqbonez set to drop new album October 28th, teases new single with Jae5

Blaqbonez set to drop new album October 28th, teases new single with Jae5

Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

The world tagged 'Anikulapo' a masterpiece - Kunle Afolayan reacts to Oscars snub

The world tagged 'Anikulapo' a masterpiece - Kunle Afolayan reacts to Oscars snub

Accelerate Plus set to release new exclusive Medical Dramedy “Clinically Speaking celebrating the healthcare professionals

Accelerate Plus set to release new exclusive Medical Dramedy “Clinically Speaking” celebrating the healthcare professionals

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for BBNaija Level Up finale [Instagram/ebuka]

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

Phyna BBNaija season 7 housemate [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

The Critics company partners with Morgan Freeman on short film 'Ogun Ola' [Instagram/thecritics001 morganfreeman]

Nigeria's The Critics partners with Morgan Freeman on short film '𝐎𝐠𝐮𝐧 Ọ𝐥a-War Is Coming'