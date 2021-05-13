Here's a first-look at Dimeji Ajibola's forthcoming crime thriller 'Shanty Town'
The feature film is scripted by Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia.
Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, the film is reportedly in the works with principal photography ongoing.
Ajibola recently announced a major milestone alongside high praises for the crew members. "I'm glad to be leading some of the best crew in Africa on this great film project. We just hit 100 scenes and I was given the honour to mark the clapboard," the 'Ratnik' director wrote.
The Chinenye Nworah produced crime thriller gathers a number of film industry heavyweights as cast and crew. It stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Shaffy Bello alongside BBNaija reality star, Mercy Eke.
Some of its crew members include award-winning cinematographer John Demps and ace screenwriters Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia.
