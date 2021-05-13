RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Here's a first-look at Dimeji Ajibola's forthcoming crime thriller 'Shanty Town'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The feature film is scripted by Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia.

Chidi Mokeme stars as Scar in the forthcoming crime thriller [Instagram/realchichinworah]

Producers of new Nollywood crime thriller, 'Shanty Town' have debuted a first-look featuring star actor Chidi Mokeme.

Recommended articles

Directed by Dimeji Ajibola, the film is reportedly in the works with principal photography ongoing.

ALSO READ: Erica Nlewedim, Ibrahim Suleiman, Nonso Bassey, Efe Irele to star in new Inkblot web series 'House Job'

Ajibola recently announced a major milestone alongside high praises for the crew members. "I'm glad to be leading some of the best crew in Africa on this great film project. We just hit 100 scenes and I was given the honour to mark the clapboard," the 'Ratnik' director wrote.

The Chinenye Nworah produced crime thriller gathers a number of film industry heavyweights as cast and crew. It stars Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ini Edo, Uche Jombo, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Shaffy Bello alongside BBNaija reality star, Mercy Eke.

Some of its crew members include award-winning cinematographer John Demps and ace screenwriters Xavier Ighorodje and Donald Tombia.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

Governors ban open grazing in Southern Nigeria

5 foods you should never eat after sex

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Ladies! Here's how to know if a man loves you or lusts for you

4 things to do after sex

Weird study suggests that lots of sex in a relationship could make partners cheat