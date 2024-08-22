First Look At ‘Lisabi’ : An Epic Yoruba Tale Coming to Netflix

This is another epic film slated to join Nollywood's impressive epic filmography.

Spotlighting the life and legacy of the fabled Yoruba hero, Lisabi, whose life made a lasting impression in Nigerian history, the drama promises to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline, dynamic characters, and exceptional production values, marking an exciting addition to Netflix’s diverse content lineup.

The film is set in the 18th-century Oyo Empire. An Egba farmer ignites a rebellion against the oppressive Oyo Empire, leveraging the collective power of his fellow farmers and enigmatic abilities. His defiance, culminating in the defeat of over 6,000 Oyo soldiers, secures Egba’s independence after centuries of subjugation, marking a pivotal moment in Yoruba history.

The addition of Lisabi: The Uprising to Netflix’s Yoruba-language lineup, alongside titles like Femi Adebayo’s Jagun Jagun, Kunle Afolayan’s Anikulapo: The Rise of The Spectre, and Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a, signals a powerful shift towards epic storytelling in Nigerian cinema.

The film is a collaboration between Al Notions Studios and Anthill Studios, written by Niyi Akinmolayan and Yinka Olaoye and directed by Niyi Akinmolayan

